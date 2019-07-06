Menu

Man, 22, arrested by counter-terrorism police

UK News | Published:

He was arrested following a Police Scotland operation in Glenrothes, Fife.

Police radio

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after an intelligence-led operation by Police Scotland counter-terrorism officers.

The force said the 22-year-old was arrested in Glenrothes, Fife, on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.

Police stressed they have no information to suggest an ongoing threat to the public.

The man is being held in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area, but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat.”

