Cavendish rides with five-year-old fan upset by Manx Missile’s Tour omission

A young cycling fan left heartbroken after Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France omission was joined by his hero for a ride back in the UK.

Evan Llewellyn, five, was visibly upset in a picture tweeted by his mother Louise after Cavendish was left out of Team Dimension Data’s squad for cycling’s marquee event.

“This says it all…. no words,” Ms Llewellyn’s tweet read.

“@MarkCavendish Evan has a message for you ‘it’s ok Cav because I still want to ride my bike with you’. Sticking by his hero!”

Cavendish’s wife Peta was also tagged in the post, and Evan’s support was clearly well received by the 30-time Tour stage winner, who decided to make the journey to Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire, to join him for a ride.

Evan would like to thank his hero @MarkCavendish and @petatodd for making his dream come true! The experience they have just given him will last a life time- I don’t know what to say … THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/6kKBFmniG7 — Louise Llewellyn (@LouiseLlewell11) July 5, 2019

Both Cavendish and Evan negotiated the streets in Team Dimension Data clothing, while both posed for photos too.

“Mark said it broke his heart to see Evan so upset,” said Ms Llewellyn.

“They rode round our village chatting away, Evan took Mark past his school and told him all about how he rides his bike!

“We don’t know how to thank them both (Mark and Peta), memories from yesterday will stay with Evan forever.”

(Louise Llewellyn/PA)

Cavendish later tweeted: “It was an absolute pleasure Evan! Couldn’t bear to to see you sad. I knew a bike ride would cheer us both up! See you soon.”

Evan and his family have also been invited to the official Tour de France fan park as guests by the race’s organisers, where he will have the chance to meet Chris Lawless and Owain Doull of Team Ineos.