Man fights off machete-wielding robber with bar stool and pot plant

A machete-wielding robber was foiled by a man who fought him off with a bar stool and a pot plant.

Video released by Queensland Police shows a man wearing a balaclava entering the gaming room in a bar in Mermaid Beach in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police have released CCTV as part of their investigation into the armed robbery of a tavern at Mermaid Beach in the early hours of this morning. The offender fled empty-handed after a patron fought him off using a large stool and pot-plant. https://t.co/x7D5DUGgvq pic.twitter.com/nGesHLkXPN — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 5, 2019

The clip shows him demanding money from a female Mermaid Beach Tavern employee, before another man – a customer at the bar, according to police – sneaks up and hits him and attacks him with a bar stool.

As the scuffle continues, the customer can also be seen throwing a pot plant at the would-be robber.

According to police, he then ran off with the cash, but was chased by both the employee and the customer who wrestled him to the ground and took the money back.

Neither the employee nor the customer was injured during the incident.

Police say they are looking for a Caucasian man between the age of 45 and 50, large build, balding with brown shaven hair, a large nose and an Australian accent.