Police name student paramedic who died after crash in Staffordshire

Police have named the student paramedic killed following a collision between an ambulance and a car.

Tammy Minshall, 31, died after being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham following the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday after reports of a collision between an ambulance and a BMW 3 series.

Tammy Minshall died following a collision between an ambulance and a car in Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Ms Minshall had been on placement with the West Midlands Ambulance Service at the Lichfield ambulance hub since May, the University NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement.

Trust assistant chief ambulance officer Nathan Hudson offered his sincere condolences to Ms Minshall’s family and friends.

“When it is one of your own, it really hurts and we as an ambulance service are hurting now,” Mr Hudson said.

We're completely overwhelmed by the number of condolence messages we've received via social media, following the tragic death of our @StaffsUni student paramedic last night. Thank you, as always, for your support. It means a lot to us all ? #inourambulancehearts pic.twitter.com/GfLE9vZXu9 — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) July 4, 2019

Advertising

“We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and support of people who have sent messages of condolence. It is truly humbling and reflects the high esteem that people in our profession, like Tammy, are held in.”

The death came as a “huge blow”, Staffordshire University Dean of the School of Health and Social Care, Ann Ewans, said.

“We will be working with our staff and students to help them come to terms with what has happened,” she added.

#APPEAL: Officers from @cmpg_ciu are appealing for witnesses after a university student paramedic sadly died following a collision involving an ambulance and a car. The incident took place in Needwood #Burton at around 5.45pm today (3 July).Read more: https://t.co/52NNt7lJ4k pic.twitter.com/PImz8treWO — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) July 3, 2019

Advertising

Two other ambulance crew members were taken to Queens Hospital Burton, along with the BMW driver who is receiving treatment for a leg injury.

Collision experts are leading an investigation into the incident.

Staffordshire Police have asked for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with dashcam footage.