Menu

Advertising

Labour slumps to fourth place in opinion poll

UK News | Published:

The Tories have climbed two points to stand at 24% while the Brexit Party is up one point to 23%.

Jeremy Corbyn

Labour has slumped to fourth place in a new opinion poll.

The party is backed by just 18% of voters, two points down on a week ago, according to a YouGov survey for The Times.

The Tories have climbed two points to stand at 24% while the Brexit Party is up one point to 23% and the Liberal Democrats also up one to 20%.

With Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit strategy under intense scrutiny, the survey found that only 25% of Remain backers intend to support Labour.

This compares with 48% of Remainers who said they would vote for the party at the beginning of the year, and 40% who gave it their backing at the end of April.

Just 8% of Leave supporters say they will vote Labour, compared with 21% in January, according to the poll.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth told ITV’s Peston: “I don’t believe that would be the result at a general election.

“If that was a result at a general election it would be devastating for the Labour Party.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News