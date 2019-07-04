In Pictures: Royals greeted by crowds, cleaners – and a duck

The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge were all out meeting the public.
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have been out meeting the public – and animals – at separate engagements across Britain.
Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh was visited by the Queen, while Charles and wife Camilla toured a primary school in South Wales and William visited staff and patients at Royal Marsden Hospital in central London.
