In Pictures: Royals greeted by crowds, cleaners – and a duck

UK News

The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge were all out meeting the public.

The Queen visited Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have been out meeting the public – and animals – at separate engagements across Britain.

Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh was visited by the Queen, while Charles and wife Camilla toured a primary school in South Wales and William visited staff and patients at Royal Marsden Hospital in central London.

Queen's visit
The Queen was introduced to a duck called Olive during a visit to Gorgie City Farm (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen visit
Olive played the role of tour guide, leading the Queen as she walked round the farm (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II visits Gorgie City Farm
During her visit, the Queen received a sheep teddy from three-year-old Eilidh Fraser (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen visit
The royal visitor met some youngsters at the farm (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen visit
The Queen also watched a number of women working on traditional wool spinning wheels (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prince of Wales
The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, received a toy dragon as he met well-wishers in New Tredegar, South Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prince of Wales
Charles, now a grandfather of four, met one baby resident of the town (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prince of Wales
Fans young and old lined the streets to White Rose Primary School in Elliots Town to greet Charles, who was joined by wife Camilla (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charles and Camilla
Once inside, the royal visitors listened to a performance by the Aloud charity choir (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prince Charles
Charles joined pupils for a lesson in nutrition (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Duke of Cambridge
In London, the Duke of Cambridge delighted patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prince William
William visited in his role as president of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust (Frank Augstein/PA)
Duke of Cambridge
The visit also delighted staff at the hospital, with the duke more than happy to grant cleaner Evelyn Adams, 65, her wish of a royal hug (Frank Augstein/PA)
