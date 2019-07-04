If I close my eyes, I can see her and hear her, says Sarah Payne’s mother

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne has said she can still remember the last time she saw the eight-year-old alive.

Sara Payne has visited the beach in West Sussex where the youngster was snatched in July 2000.

She was speaking to ITV for a documentary about the murder at the hands of convicted paedophile Roy Whiting.

Paedophile Roy Whitingconvicted of murdering eight-year-old Sarah Payne (PA)

She was quoted in the Daily Mirror saying: “If I close my eyes, I can see her and I can hear her and see her running around, just shouting.

“The last thing I remember is Sarah just waving and she was like ‘Go, go, go … we’ll see you at home’.”

Sarah disappeared while playing near her grandparents’ home in Kingston Gorse, West Sussex.

Her body was found in nearby Pulborough 17 days later.

Sara Payne became a child protection campaigner after her daughter Sarah’s death (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mrs Payne became a child protection campaigner after her daughter’s death and Sarah’s Law – legislation allowing the disclosure of details on child sex offenders – came into effect in 2009.

Sarah Payne: The Untold Story is on ITV on Thursday at 9pm.