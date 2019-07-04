Family portraits on show at Linda McCartney retrospective

A major retrospective of photography by Linda McCartney, curated by her family, has gone on display in Glasgow.

It is the first time the exhibition of images – from showbiz shots to intimate portraits of her husband and children – has been shown in the UK.

Sir Paul McCartney and daughters Mary and Stella put together The Linda McCartney Retrospective, which runs at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum from Friday to January 12 next year.

Aretha Franklin modelling for Mademoiselle, Los Angeles, 1968 (Paul McCartney/Glasgow Life/PA)

Sir Paul said: “The whole family loves to honour Linda’s work – she would have loved this because Glasgow was a place she loved.

“She loved Scotland because it gave us a lot of fond memories, a lot of freedom and a lot of happy times.

“It is nice to have all of that encapsulated in the Kelvingrove exhibition.”

Mary, Paul and Heather, Scotland, 1970 (Paul McCartney/Glasgow Life/PA)

Linda McCartney became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s, capturing Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles among others.

In 1968, she was the first female photographer whose work was featured as the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, with a portrait of Eric Clapton.

Following her marriage to Paul her work focused on the natural world, family life and social commentary.

She died from breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

Self Portrait, Sussex, 1992 (Paul McCartney/Glasgow Life/PA)

Stella McCartney said: “Through these images you meet the real mother I knew.

“You see her raw and deep talent and passion for her art, photography.

“Ahead of her time on every level, this mother-of-four still held her camera close like a companion, she captures the world around her through her eyes and this can be seen on the walls around the exhibition.

“Her humour, her love of family and nature and her moments framed with a slight surreal edge … Scotland was one of her favourite places on Earth and so many images were taken there.”

The retrospective also includes one of Linda McCartney’s diaries from the 1960s and a selection of her cameras and photographic equipment.

The exhibition has previously been shown in Vienna, Seoul and Montpellier.