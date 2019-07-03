Advertising
Two killed on railway tracks after being struck by train
The tragedy happened between Bridgend and Port Talbot
Two people have died after being struck by a train on railway tracks in south Wales.
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the scene, between Bridgend and Port Talbot, shortly before 10am on Wednesday.
BTP Superintendent Andy Morgan said: “We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision.
“Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time.”
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.
A BTP spokesman was unable to confirm whether or not the victims were railway workers, although it is not believed maintenance work is currently taking place on that stretch of track.
National Rail said trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes in the area, with replacement buses running on some routes.
