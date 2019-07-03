Swiss star hugs Wimbledon line judge after racket incident

Tennis star Stan Wawrinka offered an apologetic hug to a Wimbledon line judge after accidentally hitting her with his racket.

The Swiss player made the sporting gesture after the incident in his match against Reilly Opelka on Court 2 at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Wawrinka, already a set down in the match, was returning the American’s serve when the collision happened.

Watching spectators initially let out gasps, but then applauded Wawrinka’s offer of a hug to the line judge who remained smiling.

Speaking after the match which ended in defeat for Wawrinka, he said: “I was a bit too far to return a serve.

“I think I went against her, so I was sure she had some pain and was not happy, so I gave her a little hug.”