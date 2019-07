Sex abuse ‘lies’ accused repeats claims he was raped by Jimmy Savile

A former children’s nurse accused of lying about a sadistic VIP paedophile ring which he claimed had murdered three boys has repeated claims in court that he was raped by Jimmy Savile and the former head of the British Army.

Carl Beech, 51, named 95-year-old Field Marshal Edwin Bramall as he gave evidence from the witness box at Newcastle Crown Court, as well as saying the former heads of MI5 and MI6 were involved in “The Group”.

The father-of-one from Gloucester has also told the jury how he was raped over a bath by the disgraced TV star Savile, who held his head under water.

Beech denies 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Beech was interviewed by police in January 2016 (CPS/PA)

During the seven-week trial, the jury has seen a video of Lord Bramall, a Normandy veteran, thumping the desk as he told detectives he had no sexual interest in children, that he was “absolutely astonished, amazed and bemused” by the claims.

The video from his police interview in 2016 showed him forcefully demanding that detectives clear his reputation.

Beech, from Gloucester, told the court he was physically and sexually abused by his stepfather Major Ray Beech, immediately upon he and his mother Charmian moving into the officer’s Wiltshire home.

He said the late Major, who had a drink problem, raped him in the toilets on a trip to a wildlife park.

Beech then repeated claims Major Beech took him to Erskine Barracks where he was asked to strip naked in an office while he was inspected by Lord Bramall – who was then a general in charge of the UK Land Forces.

He told the jury he recalled a separate time in which he said he was raped by General Bramall at a house party which was also attended by men he later discovered were General Roland Gibbs and General Hugh Beach.

The jury has previously heard evidence via a videolink from retired General Sir Hugh Beach, now 96, who described the allegations against him as “beyond grotesque” and “inconceivable”.

A sketch of Carl Beech being questioned by Mr Collingwood Thompson at Newcastle Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Having been taken to the empty home by his stepfather, the defendant said: “I was asked to undress and turn around, for want of a better word, and then dress again.”

Jurors heard how another man was there taking pictures, and at one stage General Bramall asked everyone else to leave the room, he claimed.

When asked what happened next, Beech said: “He undressed me and it ended up with him doing what Ray had done to me, what my stepfather had done to me, raping me.”

Beech’s voice cracked as he claimed Savile raped him over a bath at a house after he and his mother had moved to Bicester, Oxfordshire, and it left him with a fear of bathing as he thought he would drown.

Asked how it felt, he said: “Like you’re dying. Like you can’t, as soon as you scream, or anything, you take in water.”

Beech told the Metropolitan Police he was one of several children to be sadistically sexually abused in the 1970s and 1980s by a group of powerful politicians and Army figures.

Prosecutors say that the allegations, which prompted the Metropolitan Police to launch the £2 million Operation Midland inquiry, were completely made up by the father-of-one.

Jurors have been told Beech has admitted charges of making indecent images of children and voyeurism.