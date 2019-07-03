Serena Williams spotted using plastic racket cover at Wimbledon

Serena Williams has been caught using a plastic cover for her tennis racket despite efforts at Wimbledon to cut out the practice.

Photos of the tennis superstar showed her clutching a racket inside a clear bag during her match against Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday.

The All England Club has committed itself to reducing plastic waste at this year’s Championships after coming under fire for the littered grounds seen in 2018.

Serena Williams won her match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone (Mike Egerton/PA)

At last year’s grand slam plastic straws were banned from its food and drinks operations, while 87 water refill fountains were installed.

This year the All England Club has partnered with one of its sponsors Evian to promote a new water bottle made from 100% recycled plastic.

Players will also no longer receive their freshly strung rackets wrapped in plastic, a change that will save an estimated 4,500 plastic bags.

Asked about Williams, a spokeswoman for the All England Club said that some players had their own stringers who may use plastic.

“It’s not one of ours,” she said.

“From our perspective what we’re doing is taking plastic off rackets.”