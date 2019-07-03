Man, 40, dies after south London stabbing

A 40-year-old man has died after being stabbed in broad daylight.

The victim was rushed to hospital after the attack in Latchmere Road, Battersea, south London, on Wednesday afternoon, Scotland Yard said.

But he died of his stab injuries at 7.40 pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to a reported fight at around 2.45pm and attended with the London Ambulance Service.

There have been no arrests and surrounding roads have been closed.

Police forensics on Latchmere Road in Battersea (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The victim’s family have been told and a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed.