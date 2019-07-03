Advertising
In Pictures: Cliffs come alive with nesting seabirds
Bempton Cliffs are home to species including gannets, puffins and herring gulls.
More than 250,000 seabirds have flocked to the chalk cliffs at Bempton in East Yorkshire to find a mate and raise their young.
From April to August Bempton Cliffs, which are home to the largest kittiwake colony in mainland Britain, come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks.
Species nesting in the cliffs also include gannets, puffins and herring gulls.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.