‘If they were to play against each other I’d go to the pub and wait for a text’

Judy Murray plans to go to the pub if her two sons end up competing against each other at Wimbledon.

Both Andy and Jamie Murray are playing in the men’s doubles competition this year and could meet in the third round.

Speaking at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Mrs Murray said: “I think you never look beyond the first round.

“I’ve been around that long that that you never look past the first match.

“If they were to play against each other I would go to the pub.

“I’d go to the pub and wait for a text when it’s over.”

Asked if she would consider sitting courtside to watch such a contest, she said: “No chance. That would be torture.”