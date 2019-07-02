Here are the top 10 highest-paid BBC stars in 2018/19, according to the corporation’s latest annual report.

A total of 11 individuals are in the top 10, due to a tie in 10th place.

The equivalent figure for 2017/18 is included in brackets.

1. Gary Lineker: £1,750,000 – £1,754,999 (£1,750,000 – £1,759,999)

2. Chris Evans: £1,250,000 – £1,254,999 (£1,660,000 – £1,669,999

3. Graham Norton: £610,000 – £614,999 (£600,000 – £609,999)

4. Huw Edwards: £490,000 – £494,999 (£520,000 – £529,999)

5. Steve Wright: £465,000 – £469,999 (£550,000 – £559,999)

6. Alan Shearer: £440,000 – £444,999 (£410,000 – £419,999)

7. Andrew Marr: £390,000 – £394,999 (£400,000 – £409,999)

8. Zoe Ball: £370,000 – £374,999 (not in last year’s list)

= Claudia Winkleman: £370,000 – £374,999 (£370,000 – £379,999)

10. Vanessa Feltz: £355,000 – £359,999 (£330,000 – £339,999)

= Jason Mohammad: £355,000 – £359,999 (£260,000 – £269,999)