Girlguides launch badges for cyber skills

Girlguides in South West England can now earn new badges by completing activities in cyber skills and demonstrating awareness of safety online.

Covering all ages within Guiding, from Rainbows to Rangers, girls can complete an activity pack devised in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to show they understand how the internet works and how devices talk to one another.

It is also hoped that the “On the Net” resource will inspire more young women to pursue a career in Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“As we look to the future, the world is becoming increasingly digital,” said Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ.

“Protecting the UK’s digital homeland is as critical as our intelligence mission.

Girlguiding South West England’s ‘On the Net’ activity pack (NCSC/PA)

“I hope some of the girls who complete these new Girlguiding Cyber activities will be inspired to become part of the next generation of experts our country needs to face the challenge of the next 100 years.”

The tech-themed badges can be collected without the requirement of computers or an internet connection, and can be completed wherever Girlguiding groups meet.

Advertising

“I am delighted that Girlguiding South West England has been working with GCHQ, NCSC and CyberFirst to produce the latest resource in our SWEBOTS series ‘On the net’,” said Carole Pennington, Girlguiding South West chief commissioner.

“Awareness of cyber security is vital for all our members, and the activities in the resource have been designed to provide fun ways of learning about computer systems and cyber security.

“Because many of our units meet in locations with no internet or computer access, the activities are not reliant on their use and can be enjoyed by everyone wherever they meet.

“I am sure that this resource and the related badges will prove to be popular throughout the region.”