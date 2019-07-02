Menu

Duke and Duchess of Sussex become Greta Thunberg followers on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have followed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Instagram as part of efforts to raise awareness of environmental campaigners.

Harry and Meghan set up the @SussexRoyal account in April and said it would be used to share the work that drives them, and important announcements.

The couple have previously drawn attention to mental health campaigns and have now followed 15 accounts involved with the environment, including Ms Thunberg who started the School strike for climate campaign.

As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. There is a ticking clock to protect our planet – with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home – for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part. Quote from The Duke of Sussex: “Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.” *********************************************************** Please visit the accounts we are following this month for more details on how you can make great change and help save our planet. We can only do this together, and every little bit helps. ? All photos included are from the above accounts

In the post, the Duke of Sussex appeared to question whether environmental damage had to be treated as a “necessary by-product” of economic growth.

He said: “So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet.

“Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing.

Greta Thunberg
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the House of Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Other accounts followed by the @SussexRoyal account this month include the WWF, Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, Rhino Conservation Botswana and Elephants Without Borders.

