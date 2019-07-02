Andy Murray took up breakdancing to help hip surgery rehabilitation

Andy Murray has revealed he took up breakdancing and gymnastics as he recovered from a hip injury.

The Scottish tennis star underwent major surgery earlier this year to ease long-standing pain hindering his game.

Speaking to children’s television vlogger Nikki Lilly, the three-time grand slam champion discussed how he managed his return to playing.

“I did some breakdancing, which I was terrible at, so that was good fun,” he said in the BBC interview.

At the Australian Open earlier in the year, a tearful Murray admitted his career could be all but over due to his hip pain.

But the tennis star has gradually returned to action since surgery, and will be appearing at this year’s Wimbledon as a doubles player.

In the interview, Murray discussed his mental health and admitted to “feeling a bit down” for “a good year”.

Advertising

He said: “When I would be away from the sport for a few months doing rehab and then go back to try and play, everyone that you speak to is always asking how you’re doing and how you’re feeling.

“You don’t want to be a downer… You don’t want to be the one complaining and say ‘actually no I’m really struggling’, so for a long time I would tell everyone ‘oh you know I’m feeling better or I feel really positive’.”

Murray said he had felt “quite down a lot and quite sad” and when he opened up about his feelings he “got really emotional because I’d been keeping it inside for a long time”.

Murray added: “I think athletes as well we don’t like to show our competition weakness, and obviously showing emotion is always seen as being a sign of weakness which I don’t necessarily think that’s the case and I did feel much better once I actually spoke and was honest about it and said look ‘no I don’t feel good and I’m struggling’.”

Advertising

Andy and Jamie Murray during an exhibition doubles match (Jane Barlow/PA)

He also gave an insight into the competitive upbringing he had with his brother Jamie, who he could potentially face in the men’s double competition at Wimbledon this year.

“He was always bigger, stronger and smarter than me, so he would beat me at everything” Murray said.

“I got used to losing at a young age although I never enjoyed it… he used to always wind me up about stuff.”

Murray said that after he beat his brother for the first time in a junior competition, he took his turn to do the winding up on the way home.

Jamie punched his hand a couple of times which has left a permanent mark on one of his brother’s fingers.

Murray also admitted his diet had got worse since having children, with the family indulging in pizzas, ice creams and chocolate.

He said being a feminist meant “everybody getting equal opportunities” and that he hoped that his two daughters had “the same opportunities as everybody else” when they are older.