‘It’s a shame your brother’s not running’, heckler tells Johnson

Boris Johnson has been told by a heckler it is “a shame your brother’s not running” for the Tory leadership during a visit to a Kent garden centre.

The front-runner to become the next prime minister was confronted in Polhill garden centre, near Sevenoaks, during a whistle-stop visit on his campaign trail.

As he toured the centre, a passing woman told Mr Johnson: “Good luck with your preposterous ideas.”

She then added “it’s a shame your brother’s not running” while a man, who appeared to be with her, branded the former foreign secretary “crazy”.

Mr Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson is the Conservative MP for nearby Orpington, which is next to the garden centre’s Sevenoaks constituency, represented by Sir Michael Fallon.

An apparently unfazed Mr Johnson only said “thank you very much” before quickly walking away from the pair.

His visit on Monday morning was mostly met with support from shoppers, with many posing for photos or shaking hands with Mr Johnson.

He only spent around 15 minutes at the centre before he was driven by his entourage back to London.