What the papers say – June 30

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage all feature on the front pages on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson is forming a Brexit war cabinet to force through Britain’s departure from the EU in his first 100 days in office.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Boris to set up 100-day Brexit war cabinet' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ciYzu0JRgy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2019

Senior Labour MPs fear the party could lose a snap general election to a reinvigorated Tory party led by Mr Johnson because of internal feuding and indecision over Brexit, The Observer says.

The Sunday Times reports that Britain is on course for a hard Brexit confrontation with Brussels after both Tory leadership contenders revealed they were drafting in new negotiating teams to replace Theresa May’s failed deal with a new free trade agreement.

Sunday Times: Tory rivals in hard Brexit bidding war #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4oFXEgQrtE — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelenaLee) June 29, 2019

The Sunday Express leads on Mr Farage, reporting that he is to unveil plans for a £200 billion investment in the regions as the Brexit Party prepares to fight an autumn general election.

Sunday Express: Farage’s plan to fight new PM #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/gjwx0xx36y — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelenaLee) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday says Mr Corbyn launched an “astonishing” attack on the civil service over claims about his health.

In other news, the Sunday Mirror leads on what it calls a “military spending scandal”.

Tomorrow's front page: Fury as defence chiefs blow £800 a night on top hotels #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/j1gNPFokdW pic.twitter.com/0vcEwP6yOs — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) June 29, 2019

And the Sunday People reports that prisoners are being given “fantasy getaways” using virtual reality headsets as part of a reward scheme.