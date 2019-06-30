Advertising
What the papers say – July 1
Violent crime and politics lead Monday’s papers.
The front pages are filled with a stabbing which shocked London, the Tory leadership latest and a secret wedding.
The Daily Express and Metro lead with the fatal stabbing of heavily pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, whose baby is fighting for life in hospital.
Boris Johnson will “show love” to public sector workers by providing them with a pay rise if he become Prime Minister, Matt Hancock from the Tory leadership hopeful’s team told The Times.
Business groups have expressed anger after potential Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said commercial failure was a necessary sacrifice in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Guardian reports.
But The Telegraph and i have the Foreign Secretary offering tax cuts to keep Britain “open for business” after Brexit.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown appears on the front of the Daily Mirror, demanding current premier Theresa May intervene to keep free TV licences for all over-75s.
The Financial Times leads with US president Donald Trump’s historic visit to North Korea.
The secret Las Vegas wedding of mathematician and television star Rachel Riley to Pasha Kovalev dominates the front of The Sun.
