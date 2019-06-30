What the papers say – July 1

The front pages are filled with a stabbing which shocked London, the Tory leadership latest and a secret wedding.

The Daily Express and Metro lead with the fatal stabbing of heavily pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, whose baby is fighting for life in hospital.

Monday’s EXPRESS: Act now to halt this senseless bloodshed #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/nfTgR4uLdk — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 30, 2019

Monday’s METRO: Prayers for baby born to stabbed mum #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/slGY37fnjH — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 30, 2019

Boris Johnson will “show love” to public sector workers by providing them with a pay rise if he become Prime Minister, Matt Hancock from the Tory leadership hopeful’s team told The Times.

The Times 1/7/2019Sir David Attenborough making a surprise appearance on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage to launch the BBC's new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet. Photo : Aaron Chown/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/n5HYMX3STd — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 30, 2019

Business groups have expressed anger after potential Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said commercial failure was a necessary sacrifice in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, 1 July 2019: Businesses going bust is price worth paying for no-deal Brexit, says Hunt pic.twitter.com/46ZRJdUOXu — The Guardian (@guardian) June 30, 2019

But The Telegraph and i have the Foreign Secretary offering tax cuts to keep Britain “open for business” after Brexit.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hunt: I will turbocharge no-deal with £20bn plan' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/wBxakG3LJy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 30, 2019

Monday’s i: Hunt unveils relief fund for no-deal Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bHheRQ418J — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 30, 2019

Former prime minister Gordon Brown appears on the front of the Daily Mirror, demanding current premier Theresa May intervene to keep free TV licences for all over-75s.

The Financial Times leads with US president Donald Trump’s historic visit to North Korea.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday July 1 https://t.co/CaVcEvy49p pic.twitter.com/zg2jb1ehTc — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 30, 2019

The secret Las Vegas wedding of mathematician and television star Rachel Riley to Pasha Kovalev dominates the front of The Sun.