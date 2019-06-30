Singing Glastonbury security guard invited to Charlatans gig after viral stardom

A security guard who went viral after being spotted singing along to The Charlatans at Glastonbury has been invited by the band to attend a gig with VIP treatment.

Kevin Cox was filmed by festival-goer Alison Dawkins singing the words to One To Another as the English rock band performed behind him on the Other Stage on Friday evening.

“I saw the clip and guessed that the person must be a fan of the band as he knew the words – even I forget them sometimes,” Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess told PA.

“But his job was to face the other way to ensure the safety of the crowd.

“It was a real feel good story so it really connected with people.”

Tim Burgess performing at Glastonbury in 2015 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Burgess added that Twitter “can be an amazing place” so the band set out to find Mr Cox on the social media platform.

Sharing the video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, Burgess tweeted: “Any chance we could find out who this guy is? We’d like to invite him to a gig where he can watch rather than work.”

Hey @GlastoFest / @glastowatch / @twitter,Any chance we could find out who this guy is? We’d like to invite him to a gig where he can watch rather than work. We love him x x https://t.co/B7Lapa9uoz — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 29, 2019

Burgess was sent the security guard’s contact details by one of Mr Cox’s work colleagues and the Charlatans fans is now being given VIP access to any gig of his choice.

“What can he expect? A couple of access all areas passes for him and his wife and we’ll even sort him a rider if he tells us what they drink,” said Burgess.

“We’re looking forward to meeting him.”

We found him! We got in touch and he’s coming to a Charlatans gig and generally hanging out with us and watching the show. Thanks for all your help tweeterers https://t.co/JwY0Q3epLH — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 30, 2019

Ms Dawkins, an occupational psychologist from Aldbury, Hertfordshire, said she was contacted on Sunday morning by Mr Cox’s wife Natalie who said he’s “so grateful” and thanked her for sharing the video.

“I can’t imagine the pain of having to turn your back on your favourite band just so you can do your job,” Ms Dawkins told PA.

“I love how a man who was in a world of pain not being able to watch his favourite band will now be guest of honour at a future show.

“The Charlatans have a reputation for staying connected with their fans and for random acts of kindness.

“Even this one was a long shot… but I think Twitter did the tracking him down for them.”