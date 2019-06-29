Two-month-old boy dies in hospital after suffering head injuries

A two-month-old boy has died after suffering head injuries in an alleged assault.

The baby had been airlifted to hospital on Thursday afternoon after paramedics were called to an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire.

He was in a critical condition but died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Saturday evening, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Anton Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 37-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.