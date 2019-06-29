Newborn baby fighting for life after pregnant woman stabbed to death

A woman who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder probe in south London following what a senior detective described as a “horrific incident”.

The force said officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman died from stab injuries at a residential address in #Croydon. The victim was pregnant; her baby was delivered at the scene & is in critical condition in hospital.https://t.co/H7HiwqRv88 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 29, 2019

On arrival, a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found with stab injuries.

She died at the scene, where her baby was also delivered.

The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

Police at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Advertising

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, with the force stating officers “retain an open mind to any motive”.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: “This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill.

“Our sympathies go out to her devastated family. They are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

Advertising

“A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time.

“At the forefront of our inquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts.”

Medics fought to save the mother after an air ambulance, two ambulance crews and two response cars were sent to the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

The force said the woman’s next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face. My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost. @MetPoliceUK are investigating – please help if you can. https://t.co/lCajeCKM5d — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 29, 2019

Reacting to the murder on Twitter, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

“My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost.”

Anyone with information should contact police on the dedicated incident room number of 0208 721 4005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/June 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.