Theresa May said she has “still got work to do” in her final weeks in office as she defended a series of projects to shore up her legacy.

The Prime Minister has been at odds with Philip Hammond over her spending intentions, with the Chancellor telling allies he was prepared to quit rather than allow Mrs May to bind the hands of her successor with costly pledges.

In recent weeks Mrs May has committed the UK to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which the Treasury has warned would have a £1 trillion cost to the economy.

The Prime Minister has also announced a package of measures to improve mental health and reform planning processes to prevent people being forced to live in “tiny homes”.

Asked whether she could justify the policy announcements made as the clock ticks down to July 24, when she leaves office, she told reporters accompanying her at the G20 summit in Japan: “Look, government is continuing.

“I’ve still got work to do as Prime Minister until I hand over to my successor.

“And I think it’s important that we continue to take decisions that are the right decisions for this country, net zero being a very good example of that.”

Advertising

Theresa May recently travelled to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 summit (Andy Rain/PA)

Her comments come after Government sources told PA earlier this month that Mr Hammond’s relationship with the Prime Minister was close to breaking point.

A source said it was “immoral” and “irresponsible” to take away choices on spending from her successor.

“There are times it’s reached boiling point with the Chancellor prepared to just walk away,” the source said.

Mrs May and the Chancellor spent 12 hours together on the plane to the G20 summit in Osaka – although he was flying home separately due to the schedule of the finance ministers’ meeting.