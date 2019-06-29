Menu

In Pictures: Harry and Meghan enjoy date night at baseball

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a game at the London Stadium.

Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at the London Stadium to watch a Major League Baseball match between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Harry and Meghan – attending without seven-week-old son Archie – met with the players of both teams before taking their seats in the stand.

Harry and Meghan
The couple received presents for their baby son Archie as they met both teams (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Meghan
Meghan shared a laugh with New York Yankees players in the dressing room (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan
The royal visitors posed for photos with the full Yankees squad after receiving Archie’s gift (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan
They also met the Boston Red Sox, and received another tiny bodysuit for Archie in team colours (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Meghan
The Duchess embraced one Red Sox player during the dressing room meeting (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan
The royals were surrounded by Red Sox stars for a team photo (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Harry and Meghan
The couple walked on to the field hand-in-hand (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan
They met members of the Invictus Games Foundation also attending the match before taking their seats in the stand (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan
The couple sat beside each other to enjoy the action, alongside other fans (Tim Ireland/AP)
London Stadium
The London Stadium has been transformed for the MLB London Series game, and the couple are attending in support of the Invictus Games Foundation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
UK News

