Advertising
In Pictures: Harry and Meghan enjoy date night at baseball
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a game at the London Stadium.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at the London Stadium to watch a Major League Baseball match between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
Harry and Meghan – attending without seven-week-old son Archie – met with the players of both teams before taking their seats in the stand.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.