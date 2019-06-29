In Pictures: Harry and Meghan enjoy date night at baseball

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at the London Stadium to watch a Major League Baseball match between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Harry and Meghan – attending without seven-week-old son Archie – met with the players of both teams before taking their seats in the stand.

The couple received presents for their baby son Archie as they met both teams (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Meghan shared a laugh with New York Yankees players in the dressing room (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The royal visitors posed for photos with the full Yankees squad after receiving Archie’s gift (Peter Nicholls/PA)

They also met the Boston Red Sox, and received another tiny bodysuit for Archie in team colours (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duchess embraced one Red Sox player during the dressing room meeting (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The royals were surrounded by Red Sox stars for a team photo (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The couple walked on to the field hand-in-hand (Peter Nicholls/PA)

They met members of the Invictus Games Foundation also attending the match before taking their seats in the stand (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The couple sat beside each other to enjoy the action, alongside other fans (Tim Ireland/AP)