Death of man found injured in street ‘unexplained’

Published:

Police said inquiries are continuing but ‘there are no apparent suspicious circumstances’.

A man has died after being found injured in a city street.

Police were alerted to the man in Claremont Street, Aberdeen, at around 4.20am on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing; however, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained. 

“As is normal practice, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

