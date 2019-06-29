Advertising
Death of man found injured in street ‘unexplained’
Police said inquiries are continuing but ‘there are no apparent suspicious circumstances’.
A man has died after being found injured in a city street.
Police were alerted to the man in Claremont Street, Aberdeen, at around 4.20am on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing; however, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained.
“As is normal practice, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
