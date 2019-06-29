Boris Johnson renames BBC the ‘Brexit bashing corporation’ at hustings

Boris Johnson has described the BBC as the “Brexit bashing corporation” at a Tory leadership hustings.

He also demanded the corporation continues to fund free TV licences for people aged over 75, despite bosses saying scrapping the perk is the best way to avoid cutbacks.

Speaking at the latest hustings in Carlisle, a Conservative member claimed the broadcaster is not independent on Brexit and asked what could be done about the licence fee as a result.

He said: “The BBC has been at the forefront of the assault on Brexit for some time – they no longer make any pretence of being independent and balanced, in my opinion.”

Mr Johnson interjected to add “the Brexit bashing corporation”, as he agreed.

“Yes, absolutely,” the member continued, adding: “So should something be done about the licence fee?”

Boris Johnson hit out at the BBC over the licence fee (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Johnson claimed the BBC could afford to continue providing free TV licences if it cut the salaries of its star presenters.

He said: “What I will say is there has been a generous settlement, but because of all their highly-paid presenters they can’t afford to look after the over-75s when it comes to their TV licences.

“Is the BBC here? Hi BBC, look after the over-75s please. Thank-you.”

When asked why welfare policy should be passed on to the national broadcaster, Mr Johnson said: “They accepted that as part of the deal – they are not children – they knew what the agreement was and they should stick to it.”