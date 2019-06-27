New UK law to cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050

A target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050 has become law, making the UK the first major economy to legislate to end its contribution to global warming, the Government said.

The move comes after the Government’s advisory Committee on Climate Change called for the new legal target to be brought in as soon as possible and to urgently ramp up action to cut emissions.

Hitting net zero – a 100% cut in emissions – will mean an end to heating of homes with traditional gas boilers, more green electricity and a switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles, walking and cycling.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore has signed the order paper which makes the law come into force on Thursday, after it passed the Commons and Lords this week.