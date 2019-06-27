Menu

In Pictures: Glastonbury from above offers unique festival perspective

UK News | Published:

Aerial views of tents at the camping site made for colourful scenes.

An aerial view of teepees at the camping site on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Tens of thousands of people will be on the ground at Glastonbury this summer, but the sheer scale of the festival is perhaps best appreciated from above.

Worthy Farm in Somerset is hosting hordes of music fans hoping to see acts such as Stormzy, The Cure and Janet Jackson, and their accommodation for the long weekend was captured by PA from a helicopter above.

This year the festival site covers 900 acres in the Vale of Avalon.

An aerial view of tents at the camping site on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An aerial view of tents at the camping site on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An aerial view of tents at the camping site on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An aerial view of tents at the camping site on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Somerset
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 2
(Aaron Chown/PA)
