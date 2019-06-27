Halfords rides to the rescue after five-year-old’s bike stolen

A five-year-old girl has been given a new bicycle by Halfords after hers was stolen from outside her house.

Pc Ayling and Pc Gayson, from the Metropolitan Police, attended the scene of the theft in south-east London, but were unable to reunite the youngster, named Emily, with her bike.

The two officers then went to Halfords in Bromley to find a new bike for Emily, where the manager donated one of their bicycles to her.

The Metropolitan Police posted a photo of Emily with the two officers, saying she was “absolutely thrilled with her new set of wheels”.

You can't be sad when you’re riding a bicycle ?Young Emily was left devastated when she woke up to find her much loved… Posted by Metropolitan Police Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

A force spokesman said: “After explaining the situation, the manager at Bromley Halfords was all too happy to help and donated a brand new bike for the little girl.

“The officers and Emily were totally blown away by Halfords’ generosity. After a distressing morning, it just took one simple act of kindness to turn Emily’s frown upside down.

“Bike theft is not unusual, but the impact a criminal offence has on a victim, even a relatively minor one, can be huge.”

The stolen bicycle has not been found, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.