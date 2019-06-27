Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham lead support for victorious Lionesses

The Duke of Cambridge led the congratulations as England emphatically sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Norway.

First-half strikes from Jill Scott and Ellen White put the Lionesses in control in Le Havre before Lucy Bronze’s thunderbolt sealed it after the interval.

What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2019

The team were cheered on by David Beckham, the former England men’s captain, in the stands, while the Duke of Cambridge sent his congratulations online.

In a tweet from the Kensington Palace Twitter account, William, who is president of the Football Association, wrote: “What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on! W”

(John Walton/PA)

In the stands Beckham watched on from the stands and was spotted sharing a high five with mother Sandra and daughter Harper after Bronze’s goal.

Bronze’s brother Jorge sent a series of tweets in support of his sister throughout the game, including one that read “this Lucy Bronze is quite good” and another, following her goal, which simply read: “HAVE THAT”

Advertising

This Lucy Bronze is quite good #ENGNOR — Jorge Bronze (@JorgeBronze) June 27, 2019

At Glastonbury, fans – presumably including the brother of another of the Lionesses – gathered at the West Holts Stage to watch the game on the big screen.

Amazing crowd at @WestHoltsGlasto for the @Lionesses’ big World Cup match! CS pic.twitter.com/r5oOevdvli — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 27, 2019

Fans were heard singing Three Lions at the screening, which was confirmed by Glastonbury organisers after a special request from England star Georgia Stanway, whose brother John-Paul was at the festival.

Advertising

Fans at Glastonbury watched the game on the big screen (Yui Mok/PA)

Fara Williams, England’s most capped footballer, tweeted: “That’s the performance we’ve been waiting for what a win from the @Lionesses my roomie @JillScottJS8 finally scoring, @ellsbells89 breaking the goals record and @LucyBronze enjoying scoring worldies against Norway”

Theresa May, who is in Japan for the G20 summit, tweeted: “Great news to wake up to in Japan. Sounds like another fantastic game by the @Lionesses at the @FIFAWWC. Congratulations to @stephhoughton2 and the whole team & good luck preparing for the semi-finals.”

That’s the performance we’ve been waiting for what a win from the @Lionesses my roomie @JillScottJS8 finally scoring, @ellsbells89 breaking the goals record and @LucyBronze enjoying scoring worldies against Norway ??⚽️ — Fara Williams MBE (@fara_williams47) June 27, 2019

Labour leader and Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn offered his congratulations, writing: “Absolutely brilliant result from the #Lionesses tonight. Great goals and a very well-deserved win. Now on to the semi finals.”

And Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt added: “Looks like a sensational result for Lionesses…congrats to team and the FA’s indomitable head of women’s football Sue Campbell who I worked closely with for many years #NORENG.”

England will take on hosts France or tournament favourites the United States in Tuesday’s semi-final.