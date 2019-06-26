Politics is child’s play for baby William

As the gloves come off in Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt’s leadership battle, voters will probably be relieved to see a fresher face in Downing Street.

Adorable William Clements – aged seven months – seemed ready to take the reins as he posed for a picture outside number 10.

Seven-month-old William Clements has his photo taken on the steps of 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Unfortunately, William was not outlining his vision for Brexit, but was accompanying mum Sarah to a meeting.

However, rumour has it he also likes to play with toy buses to relax.

Larry the Downing Street cat did not seem keen to risk his tail being grabbed with a baby around – and was nowhere to be seen.

Hopefully William’s been warned there are politicians on the campaign trail, so he can avoid any unwanted PR-stunt kisses.