Politics is child’s play for baby William

UK News | Published:

The seven-month-old enjoyed a day at Downing Street with his mum.

William Clements Downing St visit

As the gloves come off in Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt’s leadership battle, voters will probably be relieved to see a fresher face in Downing Street.

Adorable William Clements – aged seven months – seemed ready to take the reins as he posed for a picture outside number 10.

Seven-month-old William Clements has his photo taken on the steps of 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Unfortunately, William was not outlining his vision for Brexit, but was accompanying mum Sarah to a meeting.

However, rumour has it he also likes to play with toy buses to relax.

Larry the Downing Street cat did not seem keen to risk his tail being grabbed with a baby around – and was nowhere to be seen.

Hopefully William’s been warned there are politicians on the campaign trail, so he can avoid any unwanted PR-stunt kisses.

