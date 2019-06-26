Fears for politician’s niece after disappearance on Isle of Wight

Concerns are growing for the welfare of the missing niece of a Scottish politician.

Rosie Johnson, of Glasgow, has been missing on the Isle of Wight since the weekend.

She was last seen at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton, where she works, on Sunday evening.

Police officers and volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard spent Wednesday searching in and around Wootton Creek.

The 22-year-old’s family is being supported by Hampshire Constabulary and being kept up to date with the search.

My niece, Rosie, is missing. Could anyone with information please contact the @IOWightPolice https://t.co/tySH44aL3D — Daniel Johnson MSP (@DJohnsonMSP) June 26, 2019

Daniel Johnson, Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern, also tweeted an appeal for his missing niece.

She is described as having mousy brown hair, being of slim build and was last seen wearing a dark blue Puffa jacket and trousers.

Inspector Andy McDonald said: “We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare.

“Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focusing our search.

“However, we would ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

He added: “I would like to repeat our request for members of the Wootton community and surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or boats.

“Please carry out a thorough search and call us on 101 if you think you see or find anything that could assist our search.

“Residents will notice a lot of activity in the area today while we carry out our inquiries.

“If they have any concerns, they are encouraged to come and talk to us.”

A PGL spokeswoman said: “A member of staff working at our Little Canada site on the Isle of Wight did not report for work as planned on Monday morning.

“We were unable to establish their location and as a precaution informed the police who are now coordinating a search.

“We are providing any support we can to help with this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190217273.