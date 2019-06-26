Charles in Wales to mark 50th anniversary of investiture

The Prince of Wales will be in Wales as he marks the 50th anniversary of his investiture next week.

Heir to the throne Charles was formally invested with his title by the Queen on July 1 1969 at Caernarfon Castle when he was 20-years-old.

The prince will be spending the week in Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall, touring the country, as they carry out more than 20 engagements over five days.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince of Wales during his 1969 investiture at Caernarfon Castle (PA)

On Monday July 1 – the golden jubilee of the investiture – the prince, president of The Prince’s Trust, will visit the charity’s call centre at Nantgarw, near Cardiff, to meet those who help the 72,000 young people who get in touch with the charity over the phone.

Charles, patron of The British Horse Loggers, will visit Ty’n-y-Coed Forest on the same day to meet horse loggers – who use horses as the “base machine” in the extraction of timber – to see their impact on the Llantrisant woodland.

Other engagements will bring back memories for the prince, who will be revisiting some of the places he travelled to in 1969.

Charles and Camilla will be staying in their Welsh home Llwynywermod, near the village of Myddfai, Llandovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

But he will not be returning to Caenarfon Castle – the scene of the grand ceremony, staged amid great pomp and ceremony 50 years ago.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Since the Prince of Wales’s investiture in 1969, His Royal Highness has taken great pride and joy in supporting the many charities and organisations which do vital work in Wales for its communities and for the preservation and promotion of Welsh life and culture.

“This year’s annual visit will also give His Royal Highness the opportunity to revisit some of the places the prince visited 50 years ago, including Swansea and The Morriston Tabernacle Chapel.”

The Prince of Wales in a Land Rover at a sports ground in Carmarthen during his tour of Wales following his investiture (PA)

On Wednesday July 3, Charles and Camilla will be in Swansea, visiting Victoria Park and the Patti Pavilion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its city status, granted following the prince’s investiture.

Charles will also see The Morriston Tabernacle Chapel on the same day, meeting members of the congregation and the local community.

He visited the chapel during his 1969 tour of Wales.

Other engagements include visiting South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Tuesday July 2, and Royal Glamorgan Hospital to launch The Prince of Wales Nursing Cadets scheme.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s private residence near Llandovery (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Thursday July 4, the prince and duchess will visit a primary school and the Llanover Estate in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, among other engagements.

Camilla, president of Maggie’s, will visit the charity’s first cancer care centre in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

On Friday July 5, Charles will travel to Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd to see Yr Ysgwrn, home of the celebrated Welsh war poet Hedd Wyn who was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

He will also visit Mallwyd Church in Machynlleth to listen to a traditional Welsh Plygain choral service.

Caernarfon Castle during the investiture of the Prince of Wales (PA)

Charles and Camilla will be staying at their Welsh home Llwynywermod in Llandovery in Camarthenshire for the week.

The couple will also host a music and drama evening there, featuring performances by the tenor Wynne Evans, and announce the new Royal Harpist.

Charles’s investiture was televised and watched by an audience of 19 million people in the UK, and millions more worldwide.

Princess Margaret’s then husband the Earl of Snowdon was responsible for the design of the ceremony at the castle in north Wales.

A fresh-faced Charles – who is now the longest-serving Prince of Wales and heir apparent – knelt before the Queen to receive the insignia of office and pledge allegiance.

Charles was created the Prince of Wales by his mother when he was nine-years-old on July 26 1958.

The visit by the prince and the duchess will be their 15th annual summer visit to Wales, Clarence House said.