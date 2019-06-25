Advertising
Key figures from the royal accounts
Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and the Crown Estate have published their annual financial reports.
Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2018-19:
– £2.4 million – Cost to the taxpayer of renovating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage.
– £67 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy on official duties such as travel, as well as other costs including staff, hospitality and property maintenance.
– £82.2 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, including £15.2 million held in reserve to pay for future phases of building works at Buckingham Palace.
– £1.24 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the Sovereign Grant.
– 74p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.
– £343.5 million – Profits of the Crown Estate, a jump of 4.3%, which will provide the Queen with a Sovereign Grant of around £85.9 million in 2020-21.
– £5.05 million – Cost of Harry and Meghan and William and Kate’s activities, plus the Prince of Wales’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves – paid for by his Duchy of Cornwall income.
– £3.16 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure – a rise of 5.2% or £155,000 – in the year Harry and Meghan wed.
– £21.6 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.
– £668,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House, up 252% or £478,000.
– £4.7 million – Charles’s tax bill.
– £4.6 million – Official travel for the Queen and other royals.
– £29,714 – Cost of the Queen and Meghan’s journey on the Royal Train to Chester and charter flight back to RAF Northolt in June last year.
– £416,576 – Cost of Charles and Camilla’s flights to the Caribbean and Cuba in March – including a staff planning trip.
– 140 – Official duties carried out by the Queen in the last year.
– More than 3,200 – Engagements by royals in the UK and overseas.
– 463 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £23.2 million
– £2.3 million – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality, listed in the Buckingham Palace accounts.
