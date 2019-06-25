Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2018-19:

– £2.4 million – Cost to the taxpayer of renovating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate (Google Earth/PA)

– £67 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy on official duties such as travel, as well as other costs including staff, hospitality and property maintenance.

– £82.2 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, including £15.2 million held in reserve to pay for future phases of building works at Buckingham Palace.

Building work at Buckingham Palace (Fiona Hanson/PA)

– £1.24 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the Sovereign Grant.

– 74p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.

Advertising

– £343.5 million – Profits of the Crown Estate, a jump of 4.3%, which will provide the Queen with a Sovereign Grant of around £85.9 million in 2020-21.

– £5.05 million – Cost of Harry and Meghan and William and Kate’s activities, plus the Prince of Wales’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves – paid for by his Duchy of Cornwall income.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry (Joe Giddens/PA)

– £3.16 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure – a rise of 5.2% or £155,000 – in the year Harry and Meghan wed.

Advertising

– £21.6 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.

– £668,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House, up 252% or £478,000.

Clarence House (Dan Kitwood/PA)

– £4.7 million – Charles’s tax bill.

– £4.6 million – Official travel for the Queen and other royals.

– £29,714 – Cost of the Queen and Meghan’s journey on the Royal Train to Chester and charter flight back to RAF Northolt in June last year.

– £416,576 – Cost of Charles and Camilla’s flights to the Caribbean and Cuba in March – including a staff planning trip.

Charles and Camilla in Cuba (Jane Barlow/PA)

– 140 – Official duties carried out by the Queen in the last year.

– More than 3,200 – Engagements by royals in the UK and overseas.

– 463 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £23.2 million

– £2.3 million – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality, listed in the Buckingham Palace accounts.