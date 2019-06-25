Boat rescue for 14 people at flood-hit rugby club

Fourteen people have been rescued by boat from a rugby club after it was hit by flooding.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at Stirling County Rugby Club just before 8.45pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman said the Stirling fire station water rescue team sent a boat to rescue 14 members of the public from the club due to the flood waters.

A man on the roof of his car after becoming stranded in Edinburgh (DannielleDotUK/PA)

Everybody was said to be “fit and well” following the rescue.

It comes after flash flooding caused problems around the city and in Edinburgh at the start of the working week.

In a flooding update, Stirling Council tweeted that Wallace High, Ochil House and Castleview Primary would be closed on Tuesday.

Some local road closures also remained.

?FLOODING UPDATE:? School Closures: All Stirling Council schools are open except Wallace High, Ochil House and Castleview Primary. Road closures: All roads open except Sheriffmuir Road. Underpass at Customs Roundabout also still closed. Further updates to follow today. — Stirling Council (@StirlingCouncil) June 25, 2019

In Edinburgh on Monday, torrential rain led to severe flooding, bringing long delays to many travel routes in the west of the capital.

There were several road closures and tram services were suspended.

Currie Library and Sighthill Library were closed due to the weather, with rainwater reported to be leaking into the buildings, although they were expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Tuesday brought an improved picture, although some disruption to bus routes remained in the Bankhead area of Edinburgh in the morning.

Water has subsided now here but still flooding in parts of city. If you have elderly neighbours might be an idea to just check they are ok. pic.twitter.com/HUhjcrne0r — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) June 24, 2019

On Monday, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine posted a video on Twitter from inside her constituency office on St John’s Road in Corstorphine as water crashed against the front window.

In the same area, footage posted on social media showed one man had resorted to sitting on the roof of his car with the vehicle unable to move through the flooded street.

At a Farmfoods in Leven, Fife, a Facebook video showed rain pouring into the store from the ceiling.

Darryl Wright, 34, who filmed the footage, told the Press Association: “We suddenly heard this noise as if someone turned on a loud shower, we turned around and the rain was just pouring in from the ceiling.”