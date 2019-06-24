Menu

Man charged over pub ‘attack’

UK News

A 23-year-old was due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court after a 55-year-old was taken to hospital following an incident in the town.

Dumbarton Sheriff Court

A man has been arrested and charged after a 55-year-old was injured near a pub.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries after an alleged attack outside the Captain James Lang Pub in Dumbarton High Street at 2pm on Thursday.

Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

