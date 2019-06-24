Advertising
Man charged over pub ‘attack’
A 23-year-old was due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court after a 55-year-old was taken to hospital following an incident in the town.
A man has been arrested and charged after a 55-year-old was injured near a pub.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries after an alleged attack outside the Captain James Lang Pub in Dumbarton High Street at 2pm on Thursday.
Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He was expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.