Murder probe after flat fire victim dies in hospital

Detectives investigating a fatal flat fire in Derbyshire have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man, who had suffered serious injuries, after being called to the blaze in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton, at 5.35am on Saturday.

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: “Police, the fire and rescue service and the ambulance service all attended and a man was taken to hospital with burn injuries.

“He sadly later passed away in hospital.

“A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives are confident that this is an isolated incident.

“A scene remains in place whilst the investigation continues.”

Forensic officers are working at the scene (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Long Eaton and Highfields fire station in Nottingham had attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for the brigade said: “On arrival firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire in a first-floor flat.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued one adult male casualty who had suffered serious injuries.

“The casualty was handed into the care of doctors at the scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“A joint police and fire investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Anyone who was in the area on Saturday morning and noticed anything suspicious, or who has CCTV installed nearby, is asked to contact police.