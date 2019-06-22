What the papers say – June 22

Revelations that police were called to the home Boris Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds lead most of Saturday’s papers.

The Daily Mail leads with comments said to have been overheard by a neighbour during the “row” in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Daily Telegraph also leads with the story, reporting that screaming was heard coming from the south London home.

The Daily Express describes the incident as a “furious bust-up”, while The Sun says Mr Johnson’s bid for No10 has been left in “chaos” by the revelations.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Boris Johnson's bid for No10 is in chaos after cops dashed to his flat following blazing row' https://t.co/fXOs4N1kAC pic.twitter.com/SRde8jrMov — The Sun (@TheSun) June 21, 2019

He is due to appear before thousands of Tory party members for a hustings in Birmingham on Saturday, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page : "Police called to Johnson's home after domestic row' Read more here : https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ukC48khjYa — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 21, 2019

In other news, The Guardian leads with Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour halting of a military strike on Iran.

Guardian front page, Saturday 22 June 2019: Police called to loud row at Boris Johnson’s home pic.twitter.com/GTdJkC2ILy — The Guardian (@guardian) June 21, 2019

The president has insisted he is still ‘ready to go’ amid high tension between Washington and Iran, the Financial Times reports.