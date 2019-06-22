In Pictures: Edinburgh Pride parade marks Stonewall anniversary

Thousands of people have joined the Edinburgh Pride march on the city’s historic streets.

The colourful procession followed a route up the Royal Mile, before turning on to George IV Bridge and finishing at the Edinburgh University Students’ Association campus.

The festival is taking place five decades on from the Stonewall riots of 1969 in New York, an uprising by young LGBT people that changed the face of the gay rights movement in the US and beyond.

