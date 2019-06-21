Key statistics about Brecon & Radnorshire

Here are the key statistics for the constituency of Brecon & Radnorshire:

– Chris Davies has represented the seat for the Conservatives since 2015. His majority at the 2017 general election was 8,038.

– The share of the vote in Brecon & Radnorshire at the 2017 general election was Conservatives 49%, Liberal Democrats 29%, Labour 18%, Plaid Cymru 3% and Ukip 1%.

– The Liberal Democrats held the constituency from 1997 to 2015. They would need a swing of 9.8% to retake the seat.

– They also held the seat between 1985 and 1992, after winning a by-election in July 1985 (in their previous guise as the Liberal Party).

– The Brecon & Radnorshire constituency for the Welsh Assembly has been represented by the Liberal Democrats since the Assembly was established in 1999.

– The parliamentary seat of Brecon & Radnorshire was held continuously by Labour for 40 years from 1939 until 1979. Since 1979 Labour has never held the seat.