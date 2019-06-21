Fifth of holidaymakers will drive overseas in 2019

More than one in five (21%) UK holidaymakers planning a foreign trip this year will drive while overseas, a new survey suggests.

Post Office Travel Money, which commissioned the poll of 1,321 adults, said this is the highest proportion since it began the research in 2013.

Drivers in Cyprus, Luxembourg and Andorra will get the cheapest fuel with litres of petrol and diesel ranging from 96p to £1.09.

The analysis of fuel prices in 20 European countries found that Norway is the most expensive, typically charging drivers £1.62 for a litre of petrol and £1.50 for a litre of diesel.

With the exception of Sweden, Croatia, Germany and Slovenia, prices in the other destinations surveyed are either on a par with 2018 or increased by less than 2.5%.

This includes France and Spain, which are the most popular countries for UK tourists to drive in.

Motorists will get a cheaper deal in Spain because a litre of petrol costs £1.19 – 22p less than in France – while a litre of diesel is 18p cheaper at £1.12.

Advertising

Over 1,000 miles that makes a difference of £32 for drivers of petrol vehicles, and £27 for diesel.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “It is good news that fuel prices in most European countries are either cheaper or roughly the same as last year.

“However, they continue to vary significantly between countries so it will make sense for holiday motorists to plan routes carefully to cut costs.

“By doing their homework, motorists driving south from the UK to the French Riviera or Italy can save 32p a litre on unleaded by taking a pit stop in Luxembourg where pump prices are state-controlled.

“Similarly, they can save 18p a litre on unleaded and 32p on diesel on lakes and mountains touring trips by crossing from Switzerland to Austria.”