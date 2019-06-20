UK ticketholder stakes claim for third biggest lottery jackpot ever

A UK ticket-holder has staked a claim for a £123 EuroMillions win, the operator of the National Lottery said.

Camelot said it had received a claim for £123,458,008 after the jackpot prize was won from the draw on June 11.

It is the third biggest amount ever to be scooped and the fourth EuroMillions jackpot win this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at National Lottery, said: “This is the third biggest win ever on The National Lottery and we now look forward to helping the ticket-holder start to enjoy their new-found wealth.”

Camelot did not say whether it was an individual winner or a syndicate.

If the winner is an individual, their new-found fortune would catapult them into the Sunday Times Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won a £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year’s Day draw.

Ade Goodchild, from Hereford, banked £71 million in March and an anonymous ticket-holder took home £35.2 million in April.

The biggest ever UK winners are Colin and Chris Weir from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.