Police launch probe after two bodies found in Belfast house

The bodies of two people have been found at a house on the outskirts of west Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is investigating the “sudden deaths” in the Poleglass district on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house at the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry this afternoon (Thursday 20th June).

“There are no further details at this stage.”

A post-mortem to confirm the causes of death has yet to be carried out.

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn, of Sinn Fein, said: “Cllr Stephen Magennis (a Sinn Fein councillor for Poleglass and Colin Area) and I have spoken with the family and neighbours of the two people who tragically lost their lives in Poleglass.

“Police investigations are now under way.

“The family and local residents have asked us to appeal on their behalf for everyone to respect their privacy at this devastating time.

“There is a sense of shock and sadness in the community. We send our sincere condolences to the family at this extremely difficult time.”