LinkedIn creating 800 additional jobs in Dublin

LinkedIn is set to add 800 staff to its European headquarters in Dublin.

The move will bring the professional social network’s Irish workforce to 2,000 by summer of next year.

LinkedIn said it has already begun its recruitment process for the roles at its European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters at its Wilton Place offices in Dublin city centre. Some 300 people have been hired.

It currently has 100 vacant roles that need to be filled in areas such as sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

The remaining positions will be filled by summer next year.

Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: “Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace, both as an employer, but also as a platform that two million Irish professionals have come to rely on to develop their careers and find their next job.

“Our Irish office has become our second largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged on our platform. We’re hugely grateful to the Government, the IDA, and the people of Dublin, for their support which has enabled us to grow from a team of three people to 2,000.”

Great start to the day with the announcement that @LinkedIn Dublin will expand its workforce to 2000 people by next year. Their ReturnIn scheme very much aligns with #FutureJobsIreland, which looks at how we can better support people to return to the workforce after a break. pic.twitter.com/htM6HLLppR — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) June 20, 2019

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said she was delighted with the jobs announcement, which she said reaffirms the social network’s commitment to Ireland and Dublin as the digital capital of Europe.

“I am particularly pleased that LinkedIn’s ReturnIn scheme will provide extra support for those seeking to return to the workforce after taking a career break to look after children or acting as a carer,” she said.

“It is also encouraging to see a vibrant community of two million Irish members using the professional network to find jobs and drive business opportunities.”