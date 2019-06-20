Greenpeace ends BP oil rig protest in North Sea

Greenpeace has ended a 12-day standoff with BP over the installation of a North Sea oil rig.

The Transocean rig was bound for the Vorlich oil field when it was occupied by activists in the Cromarty Firth, north of Inverness, on June 9.

Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise shadowed the rig and prevented it from reaching the oil field for a time, the group said.

Campaigners are demanding BP ends drilling new wells and switches to investing in renewable energy only.

The energy giant condemned the “reckless” attempts by protesters to interfere with the rig.

John Sauven, executive director at Greenpeace UK, said: “For the past 12 days we’ve seen what one Greenpeace ship and a handful of dedicated activists can achieve in the face of a giant climate-wrecking company.

“But they weren’t alone. There’s a movement of millions calling on companies like BP to clean up their act and truly address the climate emergency.”

Police Scotland said a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences under the Petroleum Act 1987 following an incident near the Transocean installation the Paul B Loyd Jnr on Sunday June 16.