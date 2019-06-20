Climate activists halt Chancellor’s Mansion House speech

Climate change protesters have disrupted Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Mansion House speech.

Mr Hammond had barely started his address when the activists interrupted the black tie event in the City of London.

The disruption lasted several minutes before a slow hand clap broke out among the seated guests, and Mr Hammond got back to his feet at 9.05pm.

To a round of applause, Mr Hammond then said: “The irony of course is that this is the Government that has just led the world by committing to a zero-carbon economy by 2050.”

Greenpeace later said 40 of its activists, some of whom wore red evening dresses with sashes that read “climate emergency”, had interrupted the event, which was being broadcast live on television.

In a statement, Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Areeba Hamid said: “This is a climate emergency. Business as usual is no longer an option.”

Greenpeace said the activists had wanted to deliver a speech on how the current system has failed.

Mr Hammond paused his speech at the request of an official in the dining hall who asked him to let security and other staff clear the noisy activists away.

The sound of alarms could be heard in the background.

Senior captains of industry and top City executives were among the invited guests.

BREAKING: activists just drowned out @PhilipHammondUK’s #MansionHouse speech with #ClimateEmergency alarms going off on live TV! Our climate is breaking down. Business as usual is over. More footage coming soon pic.twitter.com/8fZeCbiUVt — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) June 20, 2019

Retiring Bank of England Governor Mark Carney later made his final Mansion House speech, which was about the future of finance.

He spoke about a new economy driven by changes in technology, demographics and the environment.

A City of London Police spokesman said: “We were alerted at 9.03pm. We were called by security at Mansion House who let us know there were a group of protesters who had gained entry and were refusing to leave.

“Officers arrived to help with their ejection. Once in the presence of the police, the protesters were co-operative and left the premises.

“No arrests were made.”