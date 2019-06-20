Boris Johnson v Jeremy Hunt: How do they compare?

How do the two MPs competing to become the next Conservative leader measure up head-to-head? Here are eight comparisons of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt:

– Cabinet experience

Boris Johnson has just two years of Cabinet experience, when he served as foreign secretary from 2016 to 2018.

By contrast Jeremy Hunt has been a Cabinet member continuously since the 2010 general election, serving as culture secretary from 2010 to 2012, then health secretary from 2012 to 2018, and most recently as foreign secretary since 2018. Mr Hunt holds the record for the longest-serving health secretary in British political history.

– Other political experience

Boris Johnson spent eight years as the directly-elected mayor of London, holding the post from 2008 to 2016. Before becoming mayor, and while still an MP, Mr Johnson had brief spells as a shadow arts minister and shadow higher education minister.

Before entering the Cabinet in 2010, Jeremy Hunt spent three years as shadow culture secretary in David Cameron’s shadow cabinet. He also had a stint as shadow minister for disabled people.

– Years spent as an MP

Boris Johnson has clocked up 11 years as an MP. He represented Henley for seven years from 2001 to 2008, stepping down when he became mayor of London. He has been MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip since 2015.

Jeremy Hunt has been an MP for 14 years. He has represented Surrey South West since 2005.

– Majority in own constituency

Boris Johnson has a majority of 5,034 in his seat of Uxbridge & South Ruislip. If he becomes prime minister, he will have the smallest constituency majority of any new PM since 1924.

By contrast, Jeremy Hunt’s majority in Surrey South West is currently 21,590.

– Age

Boris Johnson is 55 years old. Jeremy Hunt is slightly younger at 52 years old.

– Swing needed to be defeated at a general election

Boris Johnson would lose his seat on a 5.4% swing to Labour. Mr Johnson’s constituency of Uxbridge & South Ruislip ranks 57th on a list of Conservative seats most vulnerable to a swing to Labour.

A swing of 17.9% would be needed to defeat Jeremy Hunt in his seat of Surrey South West, based on the result in 2017 when a candidate for the National Health Action party came second.

– Vote in 2016 EU referendum

Boris Johnson campaigned for Leave in the 2016 EU referendum. Jeremy Hunt supported Remain.

– Number of votes in leadership contest

Boris Johnson got 114 votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs, 126 in the second ballot, 143 in the third ballot, 157 in the fourth ballot and 160 in the final ballot.

Jeremy Hunt got 43 votes in the first ballot, 46 in the second ballot, 54 in the third ballot, 59 in the fourth ballot and 77 in the final ballot.